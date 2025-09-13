Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 350 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $2,151,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $930.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

