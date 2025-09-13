First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 351 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE BMY opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.