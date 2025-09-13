Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $166.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

