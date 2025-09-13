First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 33 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $646.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $725.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

