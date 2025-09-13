The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.