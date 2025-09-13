Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,124.34 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,007.01. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

