Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $640.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $662.46. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

