Burkett Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Burkett Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2%

GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $338.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.64. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

