Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

