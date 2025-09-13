Trust Co of the South Buys 41 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $4,933,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 238,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,552,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $293.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.