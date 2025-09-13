Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE AXP opened at $325.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.29 and its 200 day moving average is $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $226.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.45.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

