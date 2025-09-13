Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $155.90 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.