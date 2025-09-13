Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $406.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,604,634 shares of company stock worth $245,441,454 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

