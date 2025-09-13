HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 120,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 334,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.