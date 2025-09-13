Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

