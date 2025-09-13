Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 835 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

