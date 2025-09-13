Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 310 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.9%

NOW opened at $930.04 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $927.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $922.46. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

