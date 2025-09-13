Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.0% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 24,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 650,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 485,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

