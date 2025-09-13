CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $436.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of -366.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.94. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $510.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

