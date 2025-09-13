Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE CMG opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.