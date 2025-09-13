Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Position Trimmed by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $166.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.64. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

