City Center Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 82,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,309,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,207,000 after buying an additional 299,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

EMR stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

