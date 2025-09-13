McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 7.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.