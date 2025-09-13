McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 7.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RSP opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
