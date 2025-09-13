Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,218.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,131.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

