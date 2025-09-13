Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Alphabet stock opened at $241.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $242.57.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

