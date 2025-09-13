Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Chevron were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

CVX stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

