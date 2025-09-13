Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $271,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 523,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,670,000 after buying an additional 475,342 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,157,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,742,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.62.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

