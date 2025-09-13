SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Fortitude Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 82,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $103.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

