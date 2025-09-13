Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $673,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 23,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.23 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

