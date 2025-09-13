BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,953,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $471.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $472.54. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

