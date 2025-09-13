Cullen Investment Group LTD. Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,874 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,209 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $218.82 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.22. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.