Realty Income Corporation $O is Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ 4th Largest Position

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 5.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

