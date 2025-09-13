Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.0% of AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $395.94 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.87, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

