Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla Trading Up 7.4%

TSLA opened at $395.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

