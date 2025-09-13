McLean Asset Management Corp Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $11,363,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $431.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.16. The company has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

