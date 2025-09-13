AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 117.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $148.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

