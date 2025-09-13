HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $293.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.