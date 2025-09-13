Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

