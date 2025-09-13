LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

