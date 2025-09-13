GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $233.70. The company has a market cap of $298.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $286.91.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

