Howard Financial Services LTD. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $719.57 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $721.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.