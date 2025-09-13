iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,086 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $103,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

