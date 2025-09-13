Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $502,933,000 after buying an additional 369,306 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $216.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.21. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

