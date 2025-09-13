ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.6%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

