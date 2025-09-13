ConocoPhillips $COP Stake Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $92.60 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

