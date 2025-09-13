Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $148.98 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $148,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after acquiring an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,109,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Analog Devices stock opened at $245.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

