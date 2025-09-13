Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64. The company has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

