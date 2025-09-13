T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,682,168.76. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,627,930 shares of company stock worth $628,713,068 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $241.72 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $272.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

