Private Client Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Private Client Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $68.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

