Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $186.24. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

